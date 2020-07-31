UrduPoint.com
Two Citgo Execs Freed Under House Arrest In Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Two of six US-connected former executives of the oil company Citgo who were imprisoned in Venezuela have been released and put under house arrest, former US ambassador Bill Richardson said Thursday.

Richardson, a Democratic politician who has managed international negotiations for a number of high-profile US detainees, traveled in mid-July to Venezuela and met with President Nicolas Maduro, seeking to free the executives, who were first arrested in November 2017.

"We are relieved to hear today that Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Toledo, two of the CITGO 6, have been released from prison and granted house arrest in Venezuela," Richardson said in a statement.

In his message, Richardson thanked Maduro and Vice President Jorge Rodriguez "for this gesture and for continuing to engage in the productive dialogue on the American detainees."Five of the detainees are dual US-Venezuela nationals and the other is a US resident.

"This is a positive and important first step," Richardson added.

