UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Covid Cases On One Of First N.American Cruises Since Virus Hit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Two Covid cases on one of first N.American cruises since virus hit

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Two guests on one of the first cruise ships to sail from North America since the Covid-19 pandemic hit tested positive Thursday, the cruise company said, adding all passengers and crew had been vaccinated.

The Celebrity Millennium, carrying about 600 passengers and 650 crew, set sail from the Caribbean island of St. Maarten on Saturday for a seven-day tour including stops in Barbados, Aruba and Curacao.

"Two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 while conducting the required end-of-cruise testing," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

"The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation." It said that the ship exceeded US Covid-19 guidelines, and all guests were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 test before sailing.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently requires that more than 95 percent of passengers and crew be vaccinated in order for cruise lines to bypass a requirement for trial voyages.

Cruise operations were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a "no sail order" to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Several ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.

Some cruises resumed operations in Europe and elsewhere last year, but the ban remained in place in the United States.

"We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," Royal Caribbean said.

"This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit."

Related Topics

Europe Company Visit Barbados United States March 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.