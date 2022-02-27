UrduPoint.com

Two Danish Journalists Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Two Danish journalists sustained gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen targeted their car in Ukraine Saturday, their employer said, on the third day of a Russian assault on the country.

Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen "were rapidly taken to hospital and are out of danger", the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet said.

The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border, it said.

They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests.

The newspaper, which was employing them both as stringers, said it was in touch with Denmark's foreign ministry and a private company to evacuate them.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

