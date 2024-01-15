Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature festival concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival concluded with a mesmerizing audience with colorful segments on Sunday.

People enjoyed cultural events in two days including theatre, a youth Mushaira, musical nights, dance performances, Qawali Nights and stage dramas,

A unique dance performance was also a part of cultural activities which was presented by Asfand yar Khattak.

A series of literary sittings were also held in two-day functions including learning in the time of AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Several stalls were also set by women displaying traditional Sindhi clothes, embroidery work by Parveen Siraj Abro Crochet work, Mir Collection Boutique, Thread Zone, M.K ideas, Sidra Art World and others,