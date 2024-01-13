Open Menu

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday inaugurated the two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival -2024 here at the Sindh Museum.

Renowned educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Director General of Sindh Culture Department Munawar Ali Mahesar and Director General Information Saleem Khan, and other notables were also present on the occasion.

The minister took round of various stalls established in premises of Sindh Museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said that literature, culture and music festivals created tolerance among people irrespective of the language they spoke.

"I love and respect the people of all nationalities living in Pakistan and have always taken steps to remove hatred and differences among them," he added.

Felicitating the organizers of festival, the minister said that like business activities, entertainment activities like festivals were equally important for the citizens.

Children of various schools presented tableaus in the inaugural session of Hyderabad Literature festival.

According to Managing Director of the academy for the Promotion of Art, Literature and Literacy (APAL) Izhar Soomro, the visitors would enjoy cultural events such theater, a youth Mushaira, musical nights, dance performances, Qawwali night and stage dramas.

The students of Institute of Art and Design of University of Sindh, Jamshoro would display their art works at an exhibition, he said.

