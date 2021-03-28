UrduPoint.com
Two-day Online Women International Film Festival Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Two-day Online Women International Film Festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day Online Women International Film Festival (WIFF) 5thedition concluded here on Sunday.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the event was live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The event organized with the support of the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Islamabad, FM89 partner, said a press release.

This year's 24 films screened which was produced by women from all over the world, including five local films, namely Playing at the Boundary by Nida Kirmani, This Shaking Keeps me Steadyby Shehrezad Maher,Vote for Xby Tazeen Bari, No more Back seaters by Gul NayaniandHow She Movesby Aisha Linnea Akhtar and Anya Raza. Besides these films, the festival will also feature films received from Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, Russia, Spain, the UK and the USA.

The films' showcase on both days were followed by a panel discussion on Female Stereotypes in Storytelling: The Cultural & Social Limitation with selected filmmakers. The discussion also shed light on female representation that films have seen historically and how this historic baggage affects the modern day portrayal of a character.

Over the years, WIFF has aimed to fill the gender gap in film, besides widening appreciation for independent cinema, by creating a platform for diverse storytellers from all over the world. The overarching aim was to promote female filmmakers by building and uniting the next wave of talent and connecting the film community.

