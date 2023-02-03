Two-day Peshawar Literary Festival From Feb 04
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Two-day Peshawar Literary Festival would start here on February 04.
The event would include Children's literary activities, a writing workshop, Pashto poetic gathering, theatre workshop, an urdu and Pashto writing workshop and a journalistic writing workshop.
Renowned scholars, writers, poets and journalists would participate in the event.