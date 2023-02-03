Two-day Peshawar Literary festival from Feb 04

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Two-day Peshawar Literary Festival would start here on February 04.

The event would include Children's literary activities, a writing workshop, Pashto poetic gathering, theatre workshop, an urdu and Pashto writing workshop and a journalistic writing workshop.

Renowned scholars, writers, poets and journalists would participate in the event.