Two-day Peshawar Literary Festival From Feb 04

Published February 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Two-day Peshawar Literary Festival would start here on February 04.

The event would include Children's literary activities, a writing workshop, Pashto poetic gathering, theatre workshop, an urdu and Pashto writing workshop and a journalistic writing workshop.

Renowned scholars, writers, poets and journalists would participate in the event.

