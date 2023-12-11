Two-day Shah Latif Children Festival concludes at Sindh Museum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri has said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was poet of the entire Sindh and presented feelings of every person in his poetry and also expressed the same sentiments for children.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day children festival for Shah Latif, the VC said that Sindhi Language Authority has taken commendable step for introducing Latif’s poetry to children.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that a heritage museum was being setup in Agriculture University TandoJam enabling the young generation to understand the history, civilization and culture of Sindh .

Leader of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo on the occasion said that Shah Latif was poet of weak and narrated weak as strong in his poetry. He said that we should read Shah Latif’s poetry and fulfill other works because Latif language needs to be preserved and disseminated to world. He lauded the efforts of Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) to hold the Children Festival for Shah Latif. Chairman SLA Dr. Ishaq Samejo said that during the two days of the festival, he personally learned a lot as children proved their potential by performing in various activities chalked out by the organizers. Eminent poet and Secretary General Sindhi Adabi Sangat Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal said that if we had to compete with the world, then we should read, recite, understand and adopt the message of Shah Latif which could guide us on every path of life. Secretary SLA Dr. Ahsan Danish said that people particularly students from every area of Sindh had ensured their representation as we had witnessed ability as well as hope of Sindh in Children Festival that our child was familiar with the Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

At the end, Music contest titled “Baalak Sur Mandal” was also held in which prominent Singer Saif Samejo, who performed on various tunes and received applause from the audience.

Children displayed their potential in a befitting manner.

Shields, certificates and cash prizes were distributed among children who took part in different activities.

During the ceremony, a quiz programme titled “Doorindyon Disan '' was also held in which former Director education Department Syed Rasool Bux Shah was the chief guest.

Addressing the event, Shah said that in order to bringing children closer with Shah Latif and strengthening their relation,

this festival was highly remarkable and would pave the way for transforming Latif’s message into the young generation. Students of Roshan Tara school Ghotki Maria -Farhana Naveed. Muhammad Yousuf and Salaar received first, second and third prizes, respectively.

A poetry competition “Karo Manjh Kari” was also held in which students of various Schools took part.

Director Nabi Bux Baloch, Chair Fayaz Latif addressed the session as a chief guest of the ceremony and said

that Shah Latif Bhitai was not a mentor of elders, but close to children as children were heirs of the Language of Bhitai and

homeland.

Eminent story writer Altaf Malkani expressed that children were the bright future of Sindh and Latif was the leader of Sindh

therefore attachment of children with Latif Sain was essential so that the young generation could understand the message of peace, love and brotherhood, communicated in his poetry. Students of Cadet College Larkana secured first and second position while students of Cadet College Karampur stood third.

In paintings and calligraphy contests, Mahreen M Haroon, Mudassir and Zaryab received first, second and third positions, respectively.

The Primary objective of the festival was to acquaint students with the poetry of Shah Abdul-Latif Bhittai while concurrently celebrating the cultural diversity inherent in Sindh

