Two-day Swabi Sports festival kicks off

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day sports festival was kicked off here on Wednesday at Swabi Sports complex in Bam Khel by the district administration, in collaboration with District Youth Office Swabi and District Sports Office, wherein different sports competitions would be held among schools and colleges.

The sports events would include inter-school volleyball competition, gymnastics show, inter-academy cricket tournament, inter-academy futsal, tug of war, Karate show, and running competitions, while culture and food stalls would also be held for the entertainment of the audience, said a district administration spokesperson.

He added that the sports competitions continue till March 09 while the public could enjoy all matches free of charge.