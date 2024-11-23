Two-day Thar festival to be organized on Nov 29

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Sindh Indigenous & Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) in collaboration with Besant Hall Cultural Centre, EFT to celebrate Thar Festival from November 29-30.

The Director of SITCO Shakil Abro informed here on Saturday that one function would be held at Artisan Village, Sindh Museum Hyderabad featuring series of colorful cultural segments including Folk Music, Bhajan& Waye Shah Latif, Rajput Dance, Chang Instrument, Kamacho Nawaz, Thari Rasoora Dance,Pawan Algozo, Thari lok geet, Thari Geet/Shadi Sehra,Murli and Sufiana Bhajan.

Second phase of the festival would be held at Besant Hall Cultural Centre on November 30 featuring series of literary sessions in which eminent intellectuals would express their views on related topics including Thari Culture, Shah Latif’s poetry on Thar, Khana Badosh Qabeela and Lok Adab.

Various Singers would also perform Thari traditional music on the occasion.

Sindh Indigenous & Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) in collaboration with Besant Hall Cultural Centre, EFT, to celebrate Thar Festival from November 29-30.

The Director of SITCO Shakil Abro informed us here on Saturday that one function would be held at Artisan Village, Sindh Museum Hyderabad, featuring a series of colorful cultural segments including folk music, Bhajan & Waye Shah Latif, Rajput Dance, Chang Instrument, Kamacho Nawaz, Thari Rasoora Dance, Pawan Algozo, Thari lok geet, Thari Geet/Shadi Sehra, Murli, and Sufiana Bhajan.

The second phase of the festival would be held at Besant Hall Cultural Centre on November 30, featuring a series of literary sessions in which eminent intellectuals would express their views on related topics, including Thari culture, Shah Latif’s poetry on Thar, Khana Badosh Qabeela, and Lok Adab.

Various singers would also perform Thari traditional music on the occasion.