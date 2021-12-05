Two-day Women Gala concludes at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Women Gala 2021 titled "Be Pakistani, Buy Pakistani" concluded here at F-9 Park on Sunday, aiming to promote locally handmade products.

The gala was organized by Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in collaboration with Let's Grow Together & Digital Umbrella, said a press release issued here.

A large number of families were visited the event. Entry was free and it was only for families.The organizers said that this initiative aimed to bring a positive change for the local economy and people within your capacity, adding that it's simple and easy "Support Local, Buy Local" because when you shop from small businesses you were supporting a dream.

The joy of locally handmade products lies in their uniqueness, high quality, and originality.

In a world where you can shop anywhere, shop local. The visitors highly praised Islamabad Women Gala and bought amazing handmade stuff to support local artisans and businesses.It was also aimed to promote handmade products, small businesses of food run by women in homes, and re-sellers.

There jury also held to award the best stall of the event.