UrduPoint.com

Two-day Women Gala Concludes At F-9 Park

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Two-day Women Gala concludes at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Women Gala 2021 titled "Be Pakistani, Buy Pakistani" concluded here at F-9 Park on Sunday, aiming to promote locally handmade products.

The gala was organized by Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in collaboration with Let's Grow Together & Digital Umbrella, said a press release issued here.

A large number of families were visited the event. Entry was free and it was only for families.The organizers said that this initiative aimed to bring a positive change for the local economy and people within your capacity, adding that it's simple and easy "Support Local, Buy Local" because when you shop from small businesses you were supporting a dream.

The joy of locally handmade products lies in their uniqueness, high quality, and originality.

In a world where you can shop anywhere, shop local. The visitors highly praised Islamabad Women Gala and bought amazing handmade stuff to support local artisans and businesses.It was also aimed to promote handmade products, small businesses of food run by women in homes, and re-sellers.

There jury also held to award the best stall of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Buy Women Sunday Event From Best

Recent Stories

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

37 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.