Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

Two-day World Fintch Festival from Dec 9

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A two-day long online "World Fintech Festival" in Pakistan will start from December 9th to make big things happen by bringing toghether the whole Eco system.

Organsised by the Pakistan Fintech Association, a series of expert talks, panels, and masterclasses designed around financial inclusion and the investment landscape in Pakistan.

According to an official, well known guest speakers would join the event including Kalsoom Lakhani, Ali Meurani, Farhana Asif ,Owais Zaidi and othets.

He said startup ecosystem in Pakistan is fairly new to the process of raising investment through venture capitalists and angels adding that not that fund raising is a new concept, however, things have changed significantly over the past few years and interest in technology backed startups and emerging markets is steadily increasing.

He said challenges of raising investments in a regulated industry are multifold and said festival would help participants understand how VCs operate when making an investment to allow startups to effectively demonstrate their product viability.

He said registrations were free and to join livestream by signing up at www.p1akistanfintechassociation.org or visit https://www.fintechfestival.sg/world-fintech-festival to buy a digital pass that would allow access to global content streamed live from across the world.

