Two-days Drama Workshop At PNCA Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts's two-days drama workshop started from 26-27 March was concluded here on Sunday.

The workshop was aimed to motivate young generation towards power of communication ,adopting theatre as a strong tool of expression and creating innovative stuff in this regard as well as to promote the theatre culture by providing the participants a platform to exhibit their craft, said a press release issued.

Renowned artist Rubina Qureshi, Humera Malik & Dr.Umer Sultan were also present there. They appreciated the initiative taken by PNCA and threw light on the importance of seeking knowledge and self-improvement techniques.

Upon conclusion course conductor Mr Waqar Azeem briefly elaborated the contents of workshop and showed a glimpse of performance by the participants.

Programme Coordinator Mr Umer Zaka discussed the idea of that workshop and the encouraging response from all over the youth.

He also ensured that PNCA under the patronage of the Director General Mr Zahir Shah will continue these kinds of events on a broader scale and there is a lot more in pipe line.

He cordially appreciated the participation of all the respected participants for making this workshop successful.

He enlightened the importance of creativity on both individual and collective level, congratulated the participants for showing their interest and dedication.

The workshop as a whole addressed the effectiveness of theatre as a universal medium and how it can be used to express the creative instincts.

PNCA management ensured that they will keep on doing these kinds of productive initiatives in future as well.

