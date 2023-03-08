UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, 16 Hurt In Egypt Train Accident: Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Qalyub, Egypt, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and several others injured Tuesday in a train accident north of Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said after the country's latest rail tragedy.

A ministry statement said there were "two dead in the train accident at Qalyub, while the injured are in a stable condition." An earlier ministry toll that reported one dead also listed 16 injured, including six already treated and released.

The incident occurred in Qalyub, just north of the capital Cairo in the Nile Delta.

Egypt's national rail authority said the accident occurred when a passenger train entering Qalyub station went through a stop signal.

"That led to the derailment of the locomotive and the first carriage," the authority said in a statement.

Pictures from the scene showed first responders converging on rail cars which still appeared to be right side up, behind a high wall in a built-up area.

Police formed a perimeter to hold back crowds who perched on other walls nearby.

A crane was later brought in to lift a derailed car which appeared to be partially crumpled.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

