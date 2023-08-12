Open Menu

Two Dead, 16 Missing In NW China Mud Slide

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

XI'AN, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) --:Two people are confirmed dead and 16 others are missing after torrential rains caused a rock and mud slide in the suburbs of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Friday evening, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 6 p.m.

in a village of Luanzhen Township on the outskirts of Chang'an District, according to sources with the municipal emergency management authorities in Xi'an.

They said the rock and mud slide damaged two residential houses as well as roads, bridges and power supply facilities. Rescuers have so far saved four people who were trapped, and rescue work is continuing

