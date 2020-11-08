UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead After Malaysian Helicopters Collide

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Two dead after Malaysian helicopters collide

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Two people were killed when a pair of helicopters from the same Malaysian pilot school collided during a training flight, authorities said Sunday.

Amateur video that has gone viral on the internet showed one helicopter falling into a wooded part of Kula Lumpur, while the other managed to land safely in a school field.

The transport ministry said both helicopters had taken off Subang Airport for a regular training session.

"Tragically... two crew members had perished in the crash," Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement.

He said an investigation had been launched.

Helicopter flying as a hobby is gaining popularity among affluent Malaysians.

Related Topics

Internet Same Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

2 hours ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.