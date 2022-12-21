UrduPoint.com

Two Dead After Powerful Quake Hits California

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Two dead after powerful quake hits California

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :At least two people died after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, triggering rockslides and cutting power to tens of thousands.

The relatively shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit overnight, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of the port city of Eureka, in Humboldt County, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

County emergency officials said there was significant damage in the Eel River Valley community.

"Approximately 11 individuals have been reported as injured," the sheriff's office said.

"Additionally, two individuals have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake." The office gave no further information about the deaths.

Around 70,000 customers remained without power, with Pacific Gas and Electric Company not able to say when it will be restored.

"Damage assessments are currently underway, with significant structural damages, including gas and water lines, observed in the Rio Dell community and moderate damages to properties throughout the Eel River Valley," the sheriff's office said.

A series of aftershocks were recorded in the wake of the quake, with the USGS predicting more over the coming days in the area, which is 250 miles northwest of San Francisco.

One roadway buckled, blocking access to the town of Fernbridge, tweeted Dania Romero, a reporter for KAEF television station.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed shattered windows, items in homes tossed from shelves and a supermarket aisle littered with spilled goods.

Debris and small rockslides were reported along a central route from Humboldt County to central California.

California is regularly shaken by tremors and seismologists say a quake capable of causing widespread destruction is almost certain to hit the state in the next 30 years.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Water Social Media Company Died San Francisco Eureka Gas TV From

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

9 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

9 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

9 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

9 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.