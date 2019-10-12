UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead As Migrant Boat Sinks Off Mexico

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Two dead as migrant boat sinks off Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A small boat carrying African migrants off the coast of southern Mexico sank Friday, leaving two people dead and one missing, authorities said.

The boat was traveling off the southern border state of Chiapas when it listed to one side, pitching its occupants into the water, the state prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A 39-year-old man was found dead, it added, washed up on the shore. A second body was later located a few hundred metres from the first.

A search operation "managed to rescue eight migrants alive," the prosecutor's office said, adding one person was still missing.

All were from Cameroon, a country that has seen a growing exodus of refugees amid an increasingly violent conflict between its French- and English-speaking communities.

Chiapas is a main crossroads for migrants crossing Mexico toward the United States. They are mostly Central Americans, but in recent years there has been an increasing number of Africans, who often fly to South America and then make long treks overland and by boat.

African migrants in Chiapas regularly stage protests demanding the Mexican authorities allow them to continue their journey toward the United States.

Undocumented migrants regularly use boats to evade the authorities in southern Mexico, where the government has deployed 6,000 National Guardsmen to tighten the border.

The move is part of its efforts to crack down on irregular migration under a deal to avoid US President Donald Trump's threat to impose steep tariffs on Mexican goods.

Under the deal, the Mexican government has deployed another 15,000 National Guardsmen along its northern border and accepted the return of more than 50,000 migrants seeking asylum in the US, who must now wait in Mexico while their claims are processed.

Related Topics

Dead Water Trump Man United States Cameroon Mexico Border From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 October 2019

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

11 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

11 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.