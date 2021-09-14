Two dead as private plane falls near Greek island: navy

Athens, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Two people died Monday when the private plane they were travelling in fell in the sea near the island of Samos, a Greek navy source told AFP.

Local media said the single-engine plane had been flying from Israel to Samos, and that there was an explosion shortly before landing.

The coastguard said a Frontex vessel was assisting the search.