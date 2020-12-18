UrduPoint.com
Two Dead As Super Cyclone Levels Fiji Villages

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Two dead as super cyclone levels Fiji villages

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Super cyclone Yasa flattened entire villages as it tore through Fiji, aid agencies said Friday, with a baby among two confirmed deaths and rescue workers racing to the worst-hit communities.

Yasa made landfall at the Pacific Island nation late Thursday as a top-of-the-scale Category Five cyclone, lashing Fiji's second-largest island, Vanua Levu.

The storm triggered floods, landslides and blackouts before moving out to sea early Friday, where it rapidly weakened to a Category Three system.

Zalim Hussein of Savusavu, a small town of a few thousand people on Vanua Levu, said he feared for his life sheltering at home in the dark as screeching winds ripped apart houses around him.

"I could hear roofs of neighbouring houses flying, trees falling and branches breaking outside and big waves crushing on the shore," he told AFP.

"We were all scared for our lives and I thought at one point we'd lose our home. In my 65 years, I've never seen anything like this.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said two deaths had been confirmed, a 45-year-old man and a three-month-old baby.

"We sadly expect fatalities to rise," he said.

Most dwellings in rural Fiji are made from timber and corrugated iron sheeting, and are not made to withstand winds like those unleashed by Yasa, which had been forecast to bring gusts of up to 345 kilometres an hour (210 miles an hour).

"There's quite a few villages that are reporting that all homes have been destroyed," Save the Children's Fiji chief Shairana Ali told AFP.

"Most of these people rely on farming for their livelihood and their crops have been destroyed as well."

