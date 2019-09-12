UrduPoint.com
Two Dead As Torrential Rains Batter Southeast Spain

Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:11 PM

Two dead as torrential rains batter southeast Spain

Madrid, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :An elderly couple died when their car overturned as torrential rains and flooding hit southeastern Spain Thursday, sparking travel chaos and closing schools in a move affecting hundreds of thousands of children, officials said.

The couple, both in their 70s, died when their vehicle was swept away as fast-moving waters swamped a road in Caudete, a municipality some 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the city of Valencia, the emergency services said.

Elsewhere the rain caused chaos on the roads, cutting public transport and prompting the nearby Clariano river to burst its banks, flooding homes and causing the evacuation of surrounding areas, officials said.

