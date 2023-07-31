Two dead as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rains to China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed in Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri brought heavy rains in China, mostly in the northern parts of the country.

"Two people were found dead Monday in a river in Mentougou district, western Beijing, which was hit by a flash flood caused by downpours," according to the daily Global Times.

Authorities said that two bridges also collapsed – one in the Fengtai district of Beijing and a railway bridge in the Shijiazhuang, the capital of northern Hebei province.

It is the fifth typhoon to have hit China this year and tens of thousands of people have been relocated to safer places.

Beijing and its surrounding regions, including Tianjin and Hebei province, were mostly affected by the typhoon.

The National Meteorological Center renewed the red alert for heavy rains in the country's north on Sunday evening – the second time since 2010 when the warning mechanism was put in place.

At least 18 provinces had issued alerts for heavy rains since Sunday morning.

Around 130 million residents across the country are expected to be impacted by the ongoing typhoon, which first hit southern Fujian province last Friday.