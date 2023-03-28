UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Attack At Islamic Centre In Lisbon: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Two dead in attack at Islamic centre in Lisbon: police

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Two people died on Tuesday following a knife attack at an Islamic centre in the Portuguese capital Lisbon that wounded several others, police said.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said it was "premature to make any interpretation of this criminal act." "Everything points to this being an isolated incident," he told reporters.

Images on Portuguese television showed armed police outside the Ismaili Muslim centre.

"The attack left several people wounded and, for the moment, two dead," police said in a statement, adding that the suspected assailant had been shot and arrested.

Police said they arrived at the building just before 11 am (1000 GMT) after being warned that a knife attack was underway.

"The police come across a man armed with a large knife. Orders were given to the attacker to cease the attack, which he disobeyed, advancing towards the police, knife in hand," the police statement added.

"Faced with the serious and ongoing threat, the policemen used firearms against the person, hitting and neutralising the aggressor."

