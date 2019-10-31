Two dead in Bolivia post-election clashes: minister

(@imziishan)

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Bolivia's defense minister said on Wednesday that at least two people have died in clashes between supporters and opponents of President Evo Morales following his disputed election victory earlier this month.

"The truth is that human lives have been lost, and that is irreparable," Javier Zabaleta told local media, following reports of violence in the eastern town of Montero.