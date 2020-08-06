UrduPoint.com
Two Dead In Light Aircraft Crash In Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Two dead in light aircraft crash in Egypt

Cairo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A light aircraft crashed on landing at Egypt's Gouna Airport on the Red Sea coast on Thursday killing the two pilots on board, the civil aviation ministry said.

The two-seater private tour plane, registered to Airman Sky sports, was on a test flight when it crashed, civil aviation ministry spokesman Bassem Abdel Karim said.

Egypt's prosecutor general and the civil aviation ministry have both launched investigations to assess the cause of the crash.

Egypt has had a chequered aviation history in recent years.

In November 2015, a Russian airliner was bombed by the Islamic State jihadist group, killing all 224 people on board.

In May 2016, an EgyptAir flight carrying 66 people from Paris to Cairo crashed into the Mediterranean.

