Two dead in Mogadishu restaurant blast

Mogadishu, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least two people died and one was wounded on Monday in a suspected suicide bombing outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

"The blast occurred at the entrance of the restaurant where a security guard stopped the suicide bomber before he had detonated himself," said police officer Abdirahman Mohamed.

"Two people, including the guard of the restaurant died in the blast," he added.

Abdukadir Mohamed, a witness, said he saw two bodies, and one injured person who was rushed to hospital.

The restaurant, close to Mogadishu port, is popular with security officers and government officials working in the nearby area, who are regularly targeted for assassination by Islamist militants.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.