UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Russian Drone Attack In West Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Two dead in Russian drone attack in west Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A Russian attack with Iran-made drones early Monday left two people dead and three more wounded in the western Ukraine city of Khmelnytskyi, the mayor said.

Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said in separate messages on social media that two rescue workers had died in hospital following the attack with more than a dozen unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Unfortunately, we have another hospital death. Doctors failed to save the life of another hero -- a rescuer," he said in the second statement after earlier reporting the first death.

The Ukrainian armed forces said it had shot down 11 out of 14 "Shaded" drones deployed by Moscow's forces overnight.

Nine were downed over the capital Kyiv, the head of the city's military administration said, and there were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure.

The official, Sergiy Popko, said Russian forces were trying "to exhaust our air defences," and said the attack had come in two separate waves.

Russia has been launching missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure since October, spurring Kyiv to bolster its air defence systems with Western help.

The attacks have plunged millions in the cold and dark in the middle of winter.

bur/jmm

Related Topics

Drone Dead Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Vehicles Died October Million

Recent Stories

e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

11 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

26 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

1 hour ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

2 hours ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.