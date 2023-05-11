UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Shooting At Mercedes Plant In Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Two dead in shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A 53-year-old man opened fire in a production hall at a Mercedes factory in Germany on Thursday, killing two people, police said, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

"A 53-year-old man entered the hall at around 7:45 am (0545 GMT) and shot at two people," police in the city of Ludwigsburg said in a statement.

Security staff detained the suspect in the hall and handed him over to the police, who arrested him without resistance, the police said.

The victims, both 44-year-old men, later died from their injuries.

No one else was injured, the police said on Twitter.

Police and rescue workers are still on site and the building has been evacuated and secured, the police said, adding that there was was no danger to the public.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

