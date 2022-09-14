UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Shooting At Thai Military Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Bangkok, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A Thai soldier killed two people and wounded one other in a shooting at a military facility in Bangkok on Wednesday, police and army officials said.

Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, shot three other soldiers around 8:45 am (0145 GMT), the military said in a statement.

The 59-year-old tried to flee the scene but surrendered himself around 10 am, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told reporters.

"The army would like to offer condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and the wounded. This incident was a loss for both the families and organisation. It is something that wasn't expected to happen," deputy army spokesperson Senior Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong said in a statement.

"The cause and motivation for the incident is under investigation." In the aftermath of the shooting, police officers and soldiers guarded the gates of the facility, part of a large complex of military buildings in the north of the capital.

The military statement named the victims as Sergeant Major Nopparat Inthasunthorn and Sergeant Major Prakarn Sinsong.

The third soldier, Sergeant Major Yongyuth Panyanuwat, was taken to hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Police are investigating the shooting, spokesman Kissana said, with initial reports suggesting the weapon used was a 9mm pistol.

While Thailand has high rates of gun ownership, mass shootings are extremely rare.

