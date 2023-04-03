Two dead, one missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Two people drowned and another was missing at sea after a fishing boat with 10 crew members on board sank along Spain's northern coast on Monday, regional authorities said.

The seven other crew members were rescued from the Santander-based Vilaboa Uno, which went down at dawn six nautical miles from the Cantabrian coast after taking on water.

"There were 10 crew members on board. Seven were saved, one is missing and two are dead," regional leader Miguel Angel Revilla said on Twitter.

One of the dead fishermen was Spanish and the other Ghanaian. The missing man was from Peru, said the government representative in Cantabria, Ainoa Quinones.

One of the rescued men was suffering from hypothermia, the head of the Santander marine rescue service, German Erostarbe, told public television TVE.