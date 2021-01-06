UrduPoint.com
Two Dead, Over 20 Missing After Canoe Sinking In DR Congo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Two dead, over 20 missing after canoe sinking in DR Congo

BUKAVU, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Two people died and over 20 others went missing after a motorized canoe sank early Wednesday on Lake Kivu, in South-Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), authorities said.

At least 40 people survived the sinking, said Delphin Birimbi, president of a civil society organization based in South-Kivu.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site to look for more survivors and find those missing, according to sources at the South-Kivu governor's office.

Boat mishaps are frequent in the DRC, especially on Lake Kivu in the east of the country. Overloading and poor conditions of canoes are often cited as the main causes.

