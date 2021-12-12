UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, Seven Missing In Sicily Apartment Collapse

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 01:10 PM

Two dead, seven missing in Sicily apartment collapse

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and seven were missing after an explosion caused a four-storey apartment building to collapse on the Italian island of Sicily, authorities said Sunday.

Two women were recovered alive from the building in the town of Ravanusa after the collapse on Saturday night, the local civil protection service said on Twitter.

Rescuers and sniffer dogs were still searching the rubble to locate the missing on Sunday, it added.

The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, said the authorities, who have opened an investigation.

"The gas probably found a cavity in which to accumulate," the head of firefighters in the province of Agrigento, Giuseppe Merendino, told the Rainews24 tv channel.

"This pocket of gas would then have found an accidental trigger: a car, an elevator, an electrical appliance."

