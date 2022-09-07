UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, Six Injured In Hong Kong Crane Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Two dead, six injured in Hong Kong crane collapse

Hong Kong, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Two men were killed and six others injured after a Hong Kong crane collapsed at a construction site on Wednesday, with rescuers scrambling to free another worker from the wreckage.

One man was certified dead at the site in Kowloon after suffering a skull fracture and the other man died after being rushed to hospital, authorities said.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw over a dozen workers from the city's Urban Search and Rescue Team surrounding the crumpled tower crane, which had fallen onto multiple cargo containers used as temporary offices.

The crane was in operation when it collapsed shortly before 11 am (0300 GMT) but was not carrying any load at the time, according to fire services official Yim Ying-kit.

Some construction workers were in the cargo containers when the crane fell onto them, Yim said.

Six injured workers were taken to hospital soon after the accident, but one man remained trapped in the wreckage.

"We can only see the lower half of his body, and he was unresponsive when we tried to communicate with him," Yim said.

"(The crane) is quite heavy so we need various tools and risk assessment before we can rescue the trapped worker." After inspecting the site, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun told reporters there was a clear problem with the crane's base and ordered work to be suspended at the site.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said the labour department would investigate the incident and inspect construction sites using cranes to ensure they complied with safety standards.

Lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung, who represents the labour sector in Hong Kong, said crane collapses are rare in the city and called the accident a "major blow" to the industry.

The crane was installed in August and had been in use before Wednesday's accident, authorities said.

The scene of the accident was part of a massive construction site for a subsidised public housing project that aimed to create 19,000 homes, the South China Morning Post reported.

