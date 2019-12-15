UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead, Thousands Of Homes Without Power As Storms Hit France

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Two dead, thousands of homes without power as storms hit France

Peyrehorade, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Two pensioners have been killed and tens of thousands of homes left without electricity as gale force winds and flooding hit southwestern France.

Eleven departments remained on orange alert weather warnings late Saturday.

A 70-year-old man died in the Pyrenees-Atlantique in the Basque Country on Friday when his vehicle struck a fallen tree.

In Espiens in the Lot-et-Garonne region a 76-year-old man was swept away by rising waters when he went out to fetch his mail on Friday.

Rescuers found his body 24 hours later more than a kilometre from his home.

Five other people were injured, two seriously, when trees fell on their vehicles.

As many as 40,000 homes were without power on Saturday afternoon and some 15,000 remained so by the evening, electricity utility operator Enedis told AFP.

A company spokesperson added some 2,000 technicians had been deployed to restore power to those customers, urging people to call a dedicated hotline if they saw power lines had come down.

Overnight, some 400,000 homes had suffered power outages as floods inundated parts of the region with waters rising to up to nearly nine feet (2.

7 metres) and by 30 centimetres per hour in some areas.

Flooding and landslides cut off access to the skiing stations of Gourette and Artouste, while the distribution of drinkable water in the commune of Laruns was interrupted.

In the nearby Landes department, about 600 people were evacuated on Friday as a preventive measure in areas where the Gaves de Pau and Oloron rivers converge.

"We are getting used to this now," a weary pensioner who gave his name as Christian told AFP.

"We put everything on the upper levels, and we clear out everything from the garage," he said.

But water levels were slowly falling in the area, local rescue force commander Olivier Loustau told AFP, and clean-up operations would probably start Sunday.

The Alps, where weather services had warned of heightened avalanche risk, were earlier downgraded from the orange alert level, as was upper Corsica where winds had been packing speeds of up to 150 km/h.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Electricity Water France Company Vehicles Vehicle Died Orange Alert Man Sunday Christian From

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

7 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

7 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

9 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

9 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

9 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.