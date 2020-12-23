Two demonstrators killed in Zambia protest

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Two demonstrators were killed on Wednesday in a protest outside the police headquarters in the Zambian capital Lusaka, where opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was being interviewed, an AFP reporter said.

Police arrived to break up the demonstration and shots were heard, leaving the bodies of two men on the ground after the crowd fled, he said.