UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dissident Venezuelan Lawmakers To Arrive In Italy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Two dissident Venezuelan lawmakers to arrive in Italy

Rome, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Two dissident Venezuelan deputies who sought asylum at the Italian embassy in May are set to arrive in Italy on Sunday, an Italian senator who was with them said.

Mariela Magallanes and Amerigo De Grazia asked the embassy to take them in after the Venezuelan government revoked their parliamentary immunity and accused them of taking part in a failed coup attempt in late April.

"I am grateful for having been able to contribute to a just humanitarian cause," Senator Pier Ferdinando Casino said on Twitter as they all flew to Rome.

The two deputies, who had been living at the embassy since the night of May 8-9, are among a dozen Venezuelan lawmakers who face legal proceedings for their support of opposition leader Juan Guaido against President Nicolas Maduro.

Related Topics

Twitter Immunity Rome Italy April May Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

3 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.