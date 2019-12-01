Two dissident Venezuelan lawmakers to arrive in Italy

(@imziishan)

Rome, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Two dissident Venezuelan deputies who sought asylum at the Italian embassy in May are set to arrive in Italy on Sunday, an Italian senator who was with them said.

Mariela Magallanes and Amerigo De Grazia asked the embassy to take them in after the Venezuelan government revoked their parliamentary immunity and accused them of taking part in a failed coup attempt in late April.

"I am grateful for having been able to contribute to a just humanitarian cause," Senator Pier Ferdinando Casino said on Twitter as they all flew to Rome.

The two deputies, who had been living at the embassy since the night of May 8-9, are among a dozen Venezuelan lawmakers who face legal proceedings for their support of opposition leader Juan Guaido against President Nicolas Maduro.