UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two EU Commissioners Quarantined After Trip To Ethiopia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Two EU commissioners quarantined after trip to Ethiopia

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and the bloc's commissioner for humanitarian aid, Janez Lenarcic, said Tuesday that they were quarantining after coming into contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus during a trip to Ethiopia last week.

"I was informed this afternoon that a member of the delegation travelling with me and @JanezLenarcic to Ethiopia last week has tested positive for coronavirus," the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Borrel, tweeted.

"I tested negative upon my return on Sunday. I am self-isolating in accordance with rules and will wait to do second test." Lenarcic, for his part, wrote on Twitter that he had been informed "that a member of my team, who was not on a mission to Ethiopia end of last week, has tested #COVID19 positive.

"In line with public health protocols I am self-isolating and working from home pending the 2nd test. I have no symptoms and feel well.

Stay safe!" Belgium has ordered anyone coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate for a period of seven days.

So far, only one of the 27 members of the EU Commission, Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel, has tested positive for the virus.

She went into quarantine after coming into contact with a member of her team who was ill and her own test last Saturday came up positive.

The EU Commission is headquartered in Brussels, one of the European cities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, after Madrid and Paris.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen briefly self-isolated from October 5 after coming into contact with someone who tested positive during a meeting in Portugal. Von der Leyen tested negative for the virus.

Last month, European Council president Charles Michel self-isolated for a week after a member of his team tested positive, which delayed the last EU summit by a week.

Related Topics

Twitter Brussels Paris Madrid Ethiopia Belgium Bulgaria Portugal October Sunday From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

7 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

8 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.