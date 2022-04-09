Two European divers rescued in Malaysia, one still missing

Mersing, Malaysia, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :A British man and French teenager were rescued in Malaysia Saturday three days after going missing while diving, but the man's son was still missing, police said.

The trio and their instructor got into trouble Wednesday after they surfaced from a dive near a southern island but could not find their boat.

The Briton, 46-year-old Adrian Peter Chesters, and Frenchwoman Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, were discovered by local fishermen and picked up by marine police, said local police chief Cyril Edward Nuing.

"We have rescued two divers that were reported missing while doing scuba diving activities," he told a press conference in the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.

"They have survived, and are now in hospital in a stable condition." They were found off the southern state of Johor after drifting a substantial distance from their dive site and were taken to hospital in the city of Pasir Gudang.

Chesters's son, 14-year-old Nathen, who holds Dutch citizenship, remains missing and search and rescue operations are continuing, he said.

The instructor, 35-year-old Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, was rescued Thursday and admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

The search and rescue operation has expanded, with helicopters, a plane, boats, divers and jet skiers looking at a large area.

Nuing said officials would now focus their efforts further south, towards neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia.