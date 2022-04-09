UrduPoint.com

Two European Divers Rescued In Malaysia, One Still Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Two European divers rescued in Malaysia, one still missing

Mersing, Malaysia, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :A British man and French teenager were rescued in Malaysia Saturday three days after going missing while diving, but the man's son was still missing, police said.

The trio and their instructor got into trouble Wednesday after they surfaced from a dive near a southern island but could not find their boat.

The Briton, 46-year-old Adrian Peter Chesters, and Frenchwoman Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, were discovered by local fishermen and picked up by marine police, said local police chief Cyril Edward Nuing.

"We have rescued two divers that were reported missing while doing scuba diving activities," he told a press conference in the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.

"They have survived, and are now in hospital in a stable condition." They were found off the southern state of Johor after drifting a substantial distance from their dive site and were taken to hospital in the city of Pasir Gudang.

Chesters's son, 14-year-old Nathen, who holds Dutch citizenship, remains missing and search and rescue operations are continuing, he said.

The instructor, 35-year-old Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, was rescued Thursday and admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

The search and rescue operation has expanded, with helicopters, a plane, boats, divers and jet skiers looking at a large area.

Nuing said officials would now focus their efforts further south, towards neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia.

Related Topics

Police Man Singapore Indonesia Malaysia SITE Citizenship Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2022

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th April 2022

43 minutes ago
 Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

9 hours ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

10 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

10 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.