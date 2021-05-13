UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Foreign Climbers Die On Everest: Expedition Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Two foreign climbers die on Everest: expedition agency

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Two climbers from the United States and Switzerland have died on Mount Everest, becoming the first fatalities of this year's season, expedition organisers in Nepal said Thursday.

"Two climbers passed away on Wednesday," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

The Swiss climber died near the summit after reaching the top and was suffering from exhaustion, said Chhang Dawa Sherpa from the same organisation.

"We sent two additional Sherpas with oxygen and foods, unfortunately Sherpas couldn't save him," he said on Instagram.

The American reached the Hillary Step but was helped back down after he suffered snow blindness and exhaustion, organisers said. He was able to reach Camp 4, but later died.

In recent seasons, Everest has seen a surge in the number of climbers, leading to overcrowding that has been blamed for multiple deaths.

To ease the crowding, Nepal's tourism ministry announced rules capping the number of people who could summit the mountain per window of suitable weather.

The pandemic wiped out last year's season, but Nepal has eased quarantine rules to attract more climbers despite the difficulties of treating them if they contract the virus.

The warmer weather that ushers in safer conditions for scaling Nepal's dangerous, snow-capped peaks has coincided with a deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Last week more than 30 sick climbers were evacuated from base camp although only two have been confirmed as having had coronavirus.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Climber Died Same United States Switzerland Nepal From Top Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

11 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.