Two foreign journalists detained while on UN assignment in Kabul released: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Two international journalists who were detained while on an assignment for the UN refugee agency in Kabul have been released along with the Afghan nationals working with them, the UNHCR said Friday.

"We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them," the United Nations refugee agency said in a statement sent to AFP.