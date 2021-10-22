UrduPoint.com

Two Foreign Women Killed In Mexico Resort Shooting

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Two foreign women killed in Mexico resort shooting

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A shootout between suspected gang members left two foreign women dead and three injured at a restaurant in Mexico's Caribbean beach resort of Tulum, authorities said Thursday.

The women killed were from Germany and India while the injured were from Germany and the Netherlands, the district attorney's office in Quintana Roo state said.

Famed for its ancient Mayan ruins and turquoise waters, Tulum is one of the country's top tourist destinations, but it has been shaken by turf wars between rival gangs.

Initial investigations indicated the shooting on Wednesday evening was "an armed clash between criminal groups dedicated to the sale of drugs," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

One of the victims was killed at the scene and another died in hospital, it added.

Tulum Mayor Marciano Dzul told Milenio television that the victims had no known links to the criminals and appeared to have been caught in the crossfire.

One of the alleged shooters had been arrested, he added.

Dzul acknowledged that Tulum was facing a wave of violence linked to rival gangs involved in drug dealing and extortion.

Mexico is plagued by cartel-related bloodshed that has seen more than 300,000 people murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Drugs Died Germany Sale Mexico Netherlands Criminals Women TV From Government Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

38 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

8 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

8 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

8 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

8 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.