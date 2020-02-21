UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two German Tourists Killed In Norway Avalanche

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:10 AM

Two German tourists killed in Norway avalanche

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Two German tourists were killed Thursday in an avalanche while on a snowmobile tour in Norway, authorities said.

A helicopter carrying rescue personnel and a sniffer dog were dispatched to search for the missing pair, who were discovered dead in the Svalbard archipelago, about a thousand kilometres (miles) from the North Pole.

"Two German citizens are confirmed dead in an avalanche," the office of the Governor of Svalbard said in a statement.

They had been on a snowmobile tour run by a Russian tour operator, about 15 to 20 kilometres (about 9 to 12 miles) south of Barentsburg, the second largest settlement on Svalbard, according broadcaster NRK.

Authorities said they received reports that two people were missing shortly before 3:00 pm (1400 GMT), and a few hours later the pair were discovered.

The Svalbard archipelago covers an area twice the size of Belgium and is home to some 2,900 inhabitants who rely on tourism, scientific research and mining.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Russia German Norway Belgium From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

1 hour ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

2 hours ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.