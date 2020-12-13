UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Greek Men Face Charges Of Spying For Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

Two Greek men face charges of spying for Turkey

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Greek authorities will press charges for espionage against two Greek citizens working on the southeastern island of Rhodes, police said Saturday.

According to Greek media, the two men are believed to have been spying for Turkey.

One of the suspects has been working aboard a ferry from Rhodes to the Greek island of Kastellorizo, just off the Turkish coast.

The other was said to be working at the Turkish consulate in Rhodes.

The tiny island of Kastellorizo, just two kilometres (1.

2 miles) off the Turkish coast, lies in disputed waters that have been a source of escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece.

CNN Greece reported that the man working on the ferry was reporting the position of Greek Navy ships, and providing other information concerning Greek army forces on the islands to the other suspect.

According to the Greek police's statement, the investigation that led to the charges 'was conducted in close cooperation with the Greek National Intelligence Service, EYP.

Related Topics

Army Police Turkey Man Greece Media From

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

2 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

2 hours ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

2 hours ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.