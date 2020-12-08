Two held in Cameroon for trying to smuggle cobras to London

Yaoundé, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Cameroonian customs said Monday they had arrested two men for trying to smuggle 80 cobras and vipers to London on a commercial flight.

The suspects, a Cameroonian national and a Nigerian, were arrested early Friday at the airport in the country's commercial hub Douala for using fake papers to get their cargo out, customs service spokesman Jean-Claude Ekoube told AFP.

They were being transported in wooden boxes marked "Venomous".

The men were booked on an Air France flight to London via Paris.