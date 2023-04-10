Two Holy Mosques Presidency provides quality services for over one million visitors, Umrah performers

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque provided many of its qualitative services for Umrah performers and visitors of the Grand Mosque, whose total number reached 1,048,600 as of yesterday, it was reported on Monday.

The services provided to Grand Mosque's visitors included distributing 59,520 Zamzam water bottles and 10,700 booklets and pamphlets in addition to providing digital awareness to 115,000 individuals, field awareness to 170,000 beneficiaries and voluntary services to 240,896 persons.

As many as 6,188 persons also benefited from the Ramadan exhibition held at the Grand Mosque and 2,471 people were helped to perform Tawaf (circumambulation).

To ensure hygienic conditions, 130,000 litres of disinfectants, 32,450 litres of carpet sanitisers, and 33,425 litres of surface sterilization were consumed in addition to 5,825 litres used by robots for sterilisation. In addition, 5,975 litres of hand sanitisers and 5,765 litres of bio-care sterilisers were also provided.

Among the services provided were distributing 2,632 bracelets among younger visitors, providing social and humanitarian services to 81,601 beneficiaries, enabling 4,850 individuals to benefit from the elderly and people with disabilities, and giving spatial guidance in various languages to 101,679 beneficiaries as well as laying 35,000 carpets in the Grand Mosque.