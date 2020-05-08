UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Hurt In Mali Election Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Two hurt in Mali election protest

Bamako, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Two people suffered gunshot wounds Thursday after a protest in southern Mali against the outcome of legislative elections in March and April, local sources said.

They said the incident took place in Sikasso, in the south of country, which has been the scene of several protests since the election results were posted.

On April 30, amid charges of irregularities and fraud, the constitutional court awarded the ruling party 10 seats more than it had won according to the initial count.

The elections were repeatedly delayed and a first round on March 29 was disrupted by jihadist attacks as well as the kidnapping of opposition leader Soumaila Cisse.

Local sources said protesters blocked access to the town and it required security forces from the capital Bamako to clear them.

The security forces "used tear gas and bullets on us and we were surprised... they chased us and took down all the barricades", a local student Souleymane Traore said.

The elections were won by the ruling Rally for Mali (RPM) party of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita which took 53 of the 147 seats in the national assembly.

Mali, one of the world's poorest countries, is struggling with an Islamist revolt that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The election was meant to take place in late 2018 after Keita was returned to office but was postponed several times, mainly because of security concerns.

The hope is that the new assembly will endorse changes to the constitution promoting decentralisation.

The government signed a deal with armed separatists in northern Mali in 2015 but the pact has largely stalled.

Violence in that region began in 2012 and was then fanned by jihadists.

Defying thousands of French and UN troops, the jihadists took their campaign into the centre of the country and now threaten neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Related Topics

Election Assembly National Assembly Protest World Kidnapping United Nations Student Mali Sikasso Bamako Burkina Faso Niger March April Gas 2015 2018 All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

1 minute ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

16 minutes ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

1 hour ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.