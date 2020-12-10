Two imported COVID-19 cases in Samoa cleared of virus

SUVA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Samoa's two imported COVID-19 cases have been discharged from quarantine after negative test results reported earlier in this week.

According to a report on Thursday by Radio New Zealand (RNZ), Samoa's Director General of Health Leausa Take Naseri said the coronavirus was no longer active in the men aged 23 and 73.

Leausa also said the South Pacific island nation remains free of community transmissions.

The two men tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday. They arrived in the South Pacific island country on a repatriation flight from Auckland, New Zealand on Nov. 13. They were the only two confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Samoa.

The two men are the last of 274 passengers who were quarantined for 21 days following both positive and negative test results.

Over the past few days, three repatriation flights arrived in Samoa with Samoan citizens from Fiji and New Zealand respectively. All arrivals are in 14 days quarantine which may be extended to three weeks depending on COVID-19 test results.

The first repatriation flight for Samoa next year will be in January.

Samoa extended its 14-day quarantine to 21 days following the report of confirmed infections. Currently, it has extended its state of emergency until Dec. 23 this year.