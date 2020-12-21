UrduPoint.com
Two In UK Trial Over Vietnamese Migrant Deaths Found Guilty

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Two in UK trial over Vietnamese migrant deaths found guilty

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Two key defendants accused of manslaughter and people smuggling after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in the back of a lorry were found guilty by a London court on Monday.

At the conclusion of the 10-week trial, Romanian Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Eamonn Harrison, 24, were found guilty on Monday of 39 counts of manslaughter. The pair, are expected to be sentenced early in January.

