Two Injured As Japan Driver Ploughs Into Kids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Two injured as Japan driver ploughs into kids

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :An elderly driver drove her vehicle into a group of children in western Japan Thursday, police said, the latest in a string of similar, often fatal, car accidents caused by old drivers.

Two children were injured when 69-year-old Rieko Ueda ploughed her car into a group of kids from a local nursery facility in Nishinomiya city shortly before 10am, a police spokesman told AFP.

A six-year-old girl was conscious when she was taken to a hospital, but the scale of her injury was not immediately available, the spokesman said.

Local media said she had broken her shoulder bone.

A five-year-old girl was also taken to a hospital for a minor injury, the spokesman added.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation," he said, adding that police had arrested the driver.

The case is the latest in a string of accidents involving elderly drivers, as Japan continues to grapple with problems relating to its ageing society.

