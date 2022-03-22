Two injured in attack at Swedish school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malmö, Sweden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Two people were injured and rushed to hospital on Monday after a "suspected serious crime" at a secondary school in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, police said.

It was not immediately known what happened but police said there had been no reports of gunfire.

"One person has been arrested. Police have the situation under control," police said in a statement issued around 6:30pm (1730 GMT).

The incident took place at Malmo Latinskola, a big secondary school in the country's third-biggest city, with police receiving first reports shortly after 5:00pm.

The two injured people were adults and not children, police spokesman Nils Norling told reporters, adding that around 50 people, both students and adults, were in the school at the time.

The school remained cordoned off with police tape several hours later, and numerous police cars and ambulances were still at the scene.

Authorities have yet to disclose any details about what happened, nor any motive.

The first patrols at the scene received information that "pointed to a serious crime being committed and that violence was occurring in the school", Norling told AFP.

"We have no reports of any gunfire inside the school", he added. "Other than that I can't go into more specific details on what happened".

Norling said police were questioning "a few people inside the school ... to get a clear picture of what happened".