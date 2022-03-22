UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Attack At Swedish School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Two injured in attack at Swedish school

Malmö, Sweden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Two people were injured and rushed to hospital on Monday after a "suspected serious crime" at a secondary school in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, police said.

It was not immediately known what happened but police said there had been no reports of gunfire.

"One person has been arrested. Police have the situation under control," police said in a statement issued around 6:30pm (1730 GMT).

The incident took place at Malmo Latinskola, a big secondary school in the country's third-biggest city, with police receiving first reports shortly after 5:00pm.

The two injured people were adults and not children, police spokesman Nils Norling told reporters, adding that around 50 people, both students and adults, were in the school at the time.

The school remained cordoned off with police tape several hours later, and numerous police cars and ambulances were still at the scene.

Authorities have yet to disclose any details about what happened, nor any motive.

The first patrols at the scene received information that "pointed to a serious crime being committed and that violence was occurring in the school", Norling told AFP.

"We have no reports of any gunfire inside the school", he added. "Other than that I can't go into more specific details on what happened".

Norling said police were questioning "a few people inside the school ... to get a clear picture of what happened".

Related Topics

Injured Police

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

1 hour ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

1 hour ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

1 hour ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Sheh ..

PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

1 hour ago
 Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>